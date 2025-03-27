Mount Washington site with sweeping views for sale for development

PITTSBURGH — The four acres of open urban Pittsburgh hillside that drops away from the eastern end of Grandview Avenue on Mount Washington is now probably as nameless as its ever been.

As part of the unwinding of the estate of Pittsburgh roofing magnate and restauranteur Ed Dunlap, the long-undeveloped open site proposed for a luxury hotel and condo project called One Grandview and which formerly was the home of the Edge Restaurant demolished more than 10 years ago is now back on the market for sale.

Jason Campagna, the managing director for SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors, recently began marketing the property, sending out an email blast of an offering memorandum on behalf of the Centimark Corp., which is working through the estate of its founder and LeMont owner Ed Dunlap, who died in 2022.

