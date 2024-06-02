Mt. Lebanon Police responding to incident involving barricaded person

MT. LEBANON. Pa. — Mt. Lebanon Police say they are responding to an incident involving a barricaded person.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 800 block of North Meadowcroft at around 7:30 p.m.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area until further notice.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Mt. Lebanon Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

