Local

Mt. Lebanon Police responding to incident involving barricaded person

By WPXI.com News Staff

Mt. Lebanon Police responding to incident involving barricaded person Mt. Lebanon Police say they are responding to an incident involving a barricaded person. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

MT. LEBANON. Pa. — Mt. Lebanon Police say they are responding to an incident involving a barricaded person.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 800 block of North Meadowcroft at around 7:30 p.m.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area until further notice.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Mt. Lebanon Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Chad Daybell sentenced to death for the murder of his first wife, then-girlfriend’s two children
  • Washington Health System officially joins UPMC
  • Pittsburgh Pride 2024 kicks off at Allegheny Commons Park
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh Three Rivers Arts Festival visitors react to propane tank explosion at food court
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read