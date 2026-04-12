Mt. Lebanon School District celebrates 100th anniversary of Lincoln Elementary

MT LEBANON, Pa. — South Hills families celebrated a century of education on Saturday.

Lincoln Elementary in Mount Lebanon held a community event to celebrate the school’s recent 100th anniversary.

The school originally opened in the fall of 1925, making it the second-oldest public school in the Mount Lebanon School District.

Officials tell Channel 11 it was important to them to include the community in the celebration.

“With neighborhood schools here in Mt. Lebanon, they really are the hub of our community,” principal Ron Kitsko said. “Anytime we can celebrate and honor tradition, and you can see behind me, there’s just so many people coming out.”

Guests at the event included former students, local leaders and the 92-year-old daughter of the school’s first principal.

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