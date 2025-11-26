Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel expected to reopen by end of year, PRT says

PITTSBURGH — The Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel in Pittsburgh is expected to reopen by the end of 2025, following a delay caused by a design issue, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

The tunnel, which has been closed since February, was undergoing track replacement and infrastructure upgrades when a design issue required adjustments to a newly-installed section of track, delaying the project.

In the interim, the Red, Blue and Silver lines will continue to detour through Allentown via Warrington and Arlington avenues. The temporary ‘Subway Local’ service will remain operational between Station Square and Allegheny Station and Station Square Station will still be part of the light rail free fare zone.

Most bus routes will maintain their temporary detours, operating inbound via Warrington and Arlington avenues and outbound via the Wabash Tunnel. Riders are advised to visit www.rideprt.org/mtwashrailreplace for specific route details.

