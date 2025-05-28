Multi-agency task force seizes large quantity of drugs from Darlington home

DARLINGTON, Pa. — A Beaver County drug task force recovered large quantities of drugs while executing a search warrant at the home of a suspected drug trafficker on Tuesday.

According to information from Pennsylvania State Police, the multi-agency task force began investigating Cedric Fitzgerald Turner, 55, for suspected narcotic distribution in November 2024.

On Tuesday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant and surveilled his Darlington Borough home. He was later arrested during a traffic stop.

PSP says during a subsequent search of Turner’s home, investigators found two kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of fentanyl, five pounds of marijuana, over $13,000 in cash and a revolver.

Turner, who was previously convicted of second-degree murder and robbery, is not allowed to possess a firearm.

He is being held at the Beaver County Jail with a $25,000 bond on several drug charges pending the federal adoption and prosecution of the case.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group