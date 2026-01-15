Multi-vehicle crash closes stretch of I-80 eastbound in Clarion County amid snow conditions

A stretch of I-80 eastbound is closed in Clarion County after a multi-vehicle crash.

A Clarion County 911 supervisor says the crash was first reported at 9:58 a.m.

Multiple passenger and commercial vehicles were involved, the supervisor says, though they could not confirm whether anyone was injured.

The crash appears to be weather-related, as the area is currently experiencing significant snowfall, the supervisor says.

PennDOT advises that I-80 is closed between Exit 53: Route 338 - Knox and Exit 60: Route 66 North – Shippenville.

PennDOT advises drivers to use this detour:

Exit I-80 Eastbound at Exit 53: Route 338 - Knox, travel north on Route 3007 to Route 338 East to Route 208 East to Route 322 East in Shippenville. Motorists should continue on Route 322 East to Route 66 South and re-enter I-80 Eastbound at Exit 60.

The road will be closed until crews clear the scene.

A 45 mph speed limit restriction is currently in place for all vehicles in Clarion and Jefferson Counties between Exit 45: PA 478 – St. Petersburg/Emlenton and Exit 97: Route 219 – DuBois/Brockway. Commercial vehicles must also move to the right lane.

There was also a lane restriction on I-80 westbound near Exit 60, which has since been lifted.

511 cameras showed traffic backups on I-80 westbound and eastbound traffic being rerouted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

