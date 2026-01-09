Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Route 19 near West End Circle in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic on Route 19 near the West End Circle in Pittsburgh.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on Friday.

There was a lane restriction on Route 19 northbound between Route 51 and Carson Street for about an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

