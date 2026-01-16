Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-79 northbound in Marshall Township

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down I-79 northbound in Marshall Township.

PennDOT advises that I-79 northbound is closed and I-79 southbound has a lane restriction at the Warrendale (Exit 75) interchange.

Emergency crews were called to the area at 10:29 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 supervisor says.

As of now, one person has been taken to the hospital from the scene, the supervisor says.

Channel 11 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.

