Multi-vehicle crash shuts down inbound Parkway North near Veterans Bridge in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the inbound lanes of the Parkway North near the Veterans Bridge exit.
I-279 southbound is closed between the North-East Street exit and the Veterans Bridge exit.
It’s unknown right now if anybody has been injured.
PennDOT said drivers should consider alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
