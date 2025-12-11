Multi-vehicle crash shuts down inbound Parkway North near Veterans Bridge in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the inbound lanes of the Parkway North near the Veterans Bridge exit.

I-279 southbound is closed between the North-East Street exit and the Veterans Bridge exit.

It’s unknown right now if anybody has been injured.

PennDOT said drivers should consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

