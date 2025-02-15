Several busy Dravosburg roads reopen after multi-vehicle crash

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: All roadways closed because of a multi-vehicle crash in Dravosburg have reopened.

Several Dravosburg roads are shut down while emergency crews respond to a crash.

The West Mifflin Police Department advises that Route 837 (Clairton Dravosburg Road) between Coal Valley Road and Elizabeth Street is closed. So is Lebanon School Road between Phillip Murray Road and Route 837.

Police say emergency crews are clearing a multi-vehicle crash. They also warn that roads are icy in the area.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher says first responders were sent to the area after 7 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

