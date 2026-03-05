Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Parkway East near Edgewood

A multi-vehicle crash snarled traffic on the Parkway East on Wednesday.

PennDOT says the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on I-376 westbound, just west of the Edgewood/Swissvale exit.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say at least one person has been taken to a hospital from the scene.

The crash caused a lane restriction, backing traffic up beyond the Route 8 interchange. The crash has since cleared, and traffic is flowing again.

