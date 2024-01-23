Multiple departments respond to three-alarm house fire in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Crews are battling a three-alarm house fire in Bethel Park.

Firefighters were first dispatched to a home on Pudding Stone Lane around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a fully involved fire, with additional manpower arriving near 5 a.m.

Firefighters are keeping the Channel 11 crew back from the house, so we can’t see the extent of the damage. But, our crew did notice at least four fire departments lining the street, saw a lot of smoke in the neighborhood and saw a ladder truck fighting the fire from over the house.

We’re told everyone got out of the house safely.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is at the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

