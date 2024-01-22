Monday starts as the coldest day of the year, ends with mild temperatures

PITTSBURGH — Bundle up! It’s the coldest morning of the season for some places, with temperatures in the single digits to nearly 10 degrees. Despite the frigid start, we’ll bounce back nicely today with highs in the mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of a warm front that brings a wintry mix for some Tuesday morning. The highest confidence for some sleet or freezing rain is for areas just north of Pittsburgh, where moisture will arrive sooner and where it’ll be a little colder. Freezing rain is possible in some areas before a switchover to plain rain showers by late morning.

It will be an unsettled week with almost daily rain chances through Friday. It will be much milder, too — with highs by Wednesday in the 40s and temperatures by Thursday reaching the mid-50s! Colder air will settle back in next weekend.

