Multiple Fayette County polling places consolidated ahead of primary election

The Fayette County Election Board is advising voters of multiple polling place changes ahead of the May 19 primary election.

The board says 22 polling places will be consolidated into 11 due to their smaller size and closeness to other polling places.

Marybeth Kuznik, Fayette County director of elections and voter registration, said consolidating these polling places will save taxpayer money and help the poll worker shortage in smaller precincts.

“The decision of the election board to consolidate these precincts was completely data-driven,” Kuznik said. “Declining population and more voters using mail-in voting makes it difficult to keep smaller precincts open when there are other polling places a few blocks to a few miles away in the same city, borough or township.”

These are the consolidated polling places:

Brownsville 1 (Southside Fire) and 3 (South Hills Terrace) combining into new Brownsville 1 and voting at the Southside Fire Hall at 530 Water Street, Brownsville, PA 15417;

Connellsville City 2 (Senior Center) and 3 (Community Center) combining into new Connellsville 2 and voting at the Senior Center, McCormick Ave. Entrance, 100 East Fayette St. in Connellsville, PA 15425;

German Township 1 (McClellandtown Fire Hall) and 3 (Footedale Fire Hall) combining into new German 1 and voting at the McClellandtown Fireman’s Social Hall, 102 Blaine Avenue, McClellandtown, PA 15458;

German Township 2 (Municipal Building) and 4 (Adah Fire Hall) combining into new German 2 and voting at the German Township Municipal Building, 2 Long St., Edenborn, McClellandtown, PA 15458;

Luzerne Township 2 (Hiller Fire Hall) and 4 (Allison Fire Hall) combining into new Luzerne 2 and voting at the Hiller Volunteer Fire Department, 911 First Street, Hiller, PA 15444;

Menallen Township 2 (Elementary School) and 3 (New Salem Church) combining into new Menallen 2 and voting at the Menallen Elementary School, 8 Pedro Drive, Uniontown, PA 15401;

North Union 1 (Clark School) and 5 (Valley Sportsman) combining into new North Union 1 and voting at the R.W. Clark School, 200 Water Street, Uniontown, PA 15401;

Redstone Township 1 (Municipal Building) and 3 (Colonial Athletic) combining into the new Redstone 1 and voting at the Redstone Township Municipal Building, 225 Twin Hills Road, Grindstone, PA 15442;

Redstone Township 2 (Recreation Center) and 4 (Fairbank Rod and Gun) combining into the new Redstone 2 and voting at the Redstone Township Recreation Center, 216 Republic Road, Republic, PA 15475;

Uniontown City 1 (Community Action) and 2 (City Hall) combining into the new Uniontown 1 and voting at the Community Action Administration Building, 108 North Beeson Boulevard, Uniontown, PA 15401;

Uniontown City 5 (High School) and 6 (Mt. Vernon Towers) combining into the new Uniontown 2 and voting at the Uniontown High School, Wilson Ave. Entrance, 146 East Fayette St., Uniontown, PA 15401.

Additionally, voters in Markleysburg will vote at the Markleysburg-Henry Clay VFD, 100 Firemans Lane, Markleysburg, PA 15459.

Planning for the consolidations began last year, with the board collecting total voters, average turnout and vote-by-mail statistics from all precincts.

The board says it held public meetings and posted the changes in all affected precincts before submitting them to the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas for approval.

Click here for a full list of precinct locations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group