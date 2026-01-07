Multiple people injured after bridge collapse in West Virginia, reports say

WHEELING, W.Va. — Multiple people are injured after a bridge collapsed in West Virginia, reports say.

According to our affiliates at WTOV, the Washington Avenue Bridge collapsed into Wheeling Creek in Wheeling on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said three people were taken to a hospital. One person suffered serious injuries and the other two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The bridge was closed in December for repairs, with a replacement expected to wrap up in October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

