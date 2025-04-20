Multiple people injured in crash in Beaver County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people were injured in a crash in Beaver County.

Beaver County dispatchers said the crash happened at the intersection of Brodhead Road and Center Commons Boulevard in Center Township just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said one person was flown to Allegheny General Hospital from the scene.

A witness shared a photo of that helicopter, which landed outside of the Harbor Freight.

Two other people were taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital via ambulance, dispatchers said. They believe a fourth person was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Center Township Police Department for more details and is waiting to hear back.

