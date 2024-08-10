Multiple Pittsburgh police departments investigating attempted burglary in South Oakland

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating an attempted burglary that happened in South Oakland.

The University of Pittsburgh issued an off-campus crime alert on Saturday.

An off-campus crime alert has been issued by the University of Pittsburgh Police Department, Pittsburgh campus: https://t.co/dkiPunrzGv — Pitt Police (@PittPolice) August 10, 2024

Pitt Police say they were called to the 3300 block of Dawson Street for reports of an attempted burglary just before midnight.

They helped Pittsburgh Police officers who began responding to the situation at 9:44 p.m. on Friday.

A person pushed in a window at a house and triggered an alarm.

Authorities say the victim was notified via email.

They do not have a description of the attempted burglar but say they fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-624-2121 and reference report #24-02149 or to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520.

