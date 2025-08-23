Multiple reported injuries after school bus crash with Aliquippa football players on board

ECONOMY BORO, Pa. — Crews are on scene for a school bus crash in Beaver County.

Police, fire and EMS are on Shaffer Road in Economy Borough.

Our crew on scene has learned that Aliquippa Middle School and Junior High football team students were on the bus.

Multiple injuries were reported and patients were taken to the hospital.

The number of people injured has not been released at this time.

Sources tell Channel 11 that the team was on the way to Pine Richland for a game.

We have a crew on scene and are working to learn more about this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group