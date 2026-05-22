2026 School Guide rankings: Southwestern Pennsylvania’s top-scoring school districts

This year, the Fox Chapel Area School District again landed at the top of the rankings of Pittsburgh-area school districts in the 2026 Guide to Southwestern Pennsylvania Schools.

Over the 20-plus years the Business Times has produced these rankings of the highest-scoring school districts on state-mandated standardized tests, four different school districts have shared time at the top of the rankings. Upper St. Clair School District, South Fayette Township School District and Mt. Lebanon School District had turns at the top before Fox Chapel ascended the podium three years ago.

Click here for an interactive look at where all 105 local school districts ranked in 2026, put together by our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

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