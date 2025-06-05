Multiple SEPTA buses on fire at Philadelphia maintenance facility

PHILADELPHIA — Several Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority buses are on fire at a maintenance facility in Philadelphia.

Video from NBC 10’s chopper shows the heavy flames and a large plume of smoke coming from the buses.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told NBC 10 that the facility is what they refer to as “the bus graveyard,” where all out-of-service buses are stored.

No injuries have been reported. It’s unknown how the fire started.

