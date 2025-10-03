Munhall man accused of making bomb threats against area hospitals

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he made threats targeting area hospitals.

Allegheny County police say that, on Aug. 31, a text came in to 911 with a bomb threat targeting UPMC hospitals in the county. Law enforcement officials at each hospital were notified, and county police began an investigation.

Detectives connected a phone number with the text message and later identified Justin Reihl, 43, of Munhall, as the person responsible, police say.

Reihl was arrested on Friday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, police say. He’s charged with making terroristic threats, harassment and threatening to use weapons of mass destruction.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group