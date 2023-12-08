Munhall police officer in custody after barricading himself inside Shaler Township home

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home and prompting a SWAT response in Shaler Township near Burchfield Primary School.

Shaler police responded to a home along Oakmoor Drive around 7 a.m. Friday after someone called 911 saying they heard yelling from the home.

The man’s wife and children left the home safely. Another person was also safely removed from the home later.

Police said the man, later identified as James Williams, peacefully surrendered a few hours later and was taken into custody.

Shaler Police Chief Sean Frank confirmed to Channel 11 that Williams is a police officer for the Munhall Police Department.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca is going through court documents to learn more about what happened.

Burchfield Primary School was put on lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

Police said there was no threat to residents or the school at any time.

