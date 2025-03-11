Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County says customers no longer have to conserve water

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has notified customers in three of its four systems that they no longer have to conserve water after the state lifted its drought watch for the region.

On Nov. 13, MAWC asked customers to conserve water and reminded them again in January following heavy use due to a cold snap.

The water company said that there was never a low level in the Youghiogheny River or the Beaver Run Reservoir that would have caused them to request conservation, but that it was due to the state’s declaration and excessive use in January.

“We are thankful for the assistance of our customers. Every drop counts, and those who conserved helped during the January period of heavy use,” said MAWC Resident Manager Michael F. Kukura.

