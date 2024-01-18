Mural of Steelers HC Mike Tomlin unveiled on Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — A mural of Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin was unveiled Wednesday night on the South Side.

Artist Kyle Holbrook created the mural at Comfort Inn & Arc House on East Ohio Street.

The mural marks the launch of Allegheny Arts, an organization that aims to bring new life to the district.

Holbrook said the Steelers took a hard loss in Buffalo, but he wanted to pay homage to Tomlin’s resilience.

“We want to keep Tomlin, put him in the vault, in the safe ‘cause he’s a treasure,” Holbrook said. “And there’s rubble at the bottom cause he’s rising from the rubble.”

Holbrook said Allegheny Arts aims to beautify the area and decrease blight.

