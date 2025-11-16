Local

Murashov gets shutout as Penguins pop Predators in Sweden

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Sweden Predators Penguins Hockey Predator's goalie Juuse Saros lets in a 1-0 lead behind Predator's Nick Perbix and Penguin's Danton Heinen, right, during the NHL Global Series hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP) (Claudio Bresciani/AP)
STOCKHOLM — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

In a city flush with waterways and bays, it was fitting that the Pittsburgh Penguins nearly boatraced the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Following their disappointing effort Friday in an overtime loss to Nashville, Penguins coach Dan Muse shuffled the Penguins’ lines. And the team was immediately better, racing to a 3-0 lead in the first 10-plus minutes of the first period.

Instead of a blowout, the Penguins did well to make the game boring through the second and third periods, sailing to a 4-0 win over Nashville at Avicii Arena Sunday afternoon.

