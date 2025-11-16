Murashov gets shutout as Penguins pop Predators in Sweden

STOCKHOLM — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

In a city flush with waterways and bays, it was fitting that the Pittsburgh Penguins nearly boatraced the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Following their disappointing effort Friday in an overtime loss to Nashville, Penguins coach Dan Muse shuffled the Penguins’ lines. And the team was immediately better, racing to a 3-0 lead in the first 10-plus minutes of the first period.

Instead of a blowout, the Penguins did well to make the game boring through the second and third periods, sailing to a 4-0 win over Nashville at Avicii Arena Sunday afternoon.

