Murder trial underway for man accused of killing woman in Rostraver on New Year’s Day in 2022

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The three people prosecutors say were in the car with Anthony Hairston when he fired two shots at another car, less than two hours into the new year in 2022, took the stand against him Wednesday.

One person died in that shooting, which prosecutors said happened because the other car was driving too slow.

Anthony Hairston is accused of killing Holly Vadella around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Police say Hairston and three women were on their way to Sweeney’s Steakhouse, a bar in Rostraver.

They said they were trying to get there before 2 a.m. to be able to stay after hours.

Those three women, one of which was his co-defendant, Shaquala Poole, said there was a car driving slowly in front of them.

Hairston was driving, and the women testified he moved into the other lane to pass the car.

Poole said Hairston rolled the passenger window down from the driver’s seat, pulled a gun, and fired two shots at Vadella’s SUV.

She was shot near the collarbone and died.

Two days later, Hairston was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Poole told the jury Hairston’s dad called her after he was arrested, and she packed the gun in a bag to get out of their home, which is when police arrived at their house.

The three women in the car say they never discussed the shooting and didn’t know anyone was hurt or killed until a few days later.

Hairston’s defense attorney declined an interview as the trial is ongoing. Testimony is expected to continue Thursday.

