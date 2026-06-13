Allegheny County extends public comment period for paid parental leave proposal

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County residents have more time to make their voice heard on a proposal regarding paid parental leave.

After receiving public requests for more time to review and respond to the proposal for Paid Parental Leave and Expanded Paid Sick Days, county officials extended the comment period from 30 to 60 days.

The proposal, if passed, would require all Allegheny County businesses to provide 18-weeks of paid parental leave. Supporters say it’s something that’s desperately needed; others worry it could drive businesses out.

Anyone who wants to comment on the proposal can do so by emailing publichealthcomment@allghenycounty.us, calling 412-258-3258 or mailing a letter to:

Attn: Article XXIV Comments (Paid Parental Leave) Allegheny County Health Department 542 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Comments must be submitted by July 16.

Click here to learn more about the proposed amendment.

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