Murrysville issues new ordinance for dangerous intersection, some neighbors still skeptical

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Murrysville Police said the intersection of School Road and North Hills Road has been a problem for years.

Channel 11 spoke with a man who lives nearby. He says seeing police lights at the end of his street is no longer shocking.

“It’s very dangerous! We’ve witnessed 15 plus accidents here. Actually, when we moved in, there was almost an accident per week,” Rich Sima said.

Sima says he and his neighbors talk endlessly about wanting changes at the intersection.

“I hope they resolve this because there are just too many accidents,” Sima said.

According to the chief administrator, Michael Nestico, the Murrysville council voted unanimously to advertise an ordinance that would add two more stop signs to the school road, creating a four-way intersection. Sima says, in addition to the stop signs, he wants to see something else come with it.

“We’ve discussed that amongst ourselves here many times. I think it’s a good idea. I look forward to it, actually…as long as police are here to enforce it when it initially starts up," Sima said.

Other neighbors believe even with the stop signs, the road might still be dangerous.

“If there’s ice, cars will come down the hill and won’t be able to stop if there’s a stop sign,” Ken Huggins said.

While driving in Murrysville, Channel 11 saw many signs warning drivers of blind turns, upcoming stop signs, and twists in the road.

According to Nestico, the stop signs will come with flashing red lights and an additional sign saying, ‘Stop Ahead," a few hundred feet from the intersection with yellow flashing lights.

The next council meeting is on March 4th at 7 p.m. at the municipal building. Nestico says as of now, the ordinance is on the agenda.

Nestico says the public works department is aware of the ordinance and will order parts as soon as the stop signs are approved.

Timing for the change will depend on when the supplies come in.

