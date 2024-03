Murrysville Medic One staff are mourning the loss of an EMT.

Shayna Baker, 27, died at Weirton (W.Va.) Hospital after a crash on Sunday.

Baker was a full-time EMT while attending paramedic training.

Arrangements are entrusted to Mullenbach Funeral Home in Follansbee, W.Va.

