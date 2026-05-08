‘Am I seeing this right?’: Local mom of 2 wins $1M from Scratch-Off lottery ticket

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Days before Mother’s Day, Pennsylvania Lottery officials presented a check to a local mom who’s also a $1 million lottery winner.

Beth Dudley was presented with the check at Crabtree Gas & Go along Roosevelt Way in Salem Township, where she bought a winning Scratch-Off ticket on April 21.

The mother of two kids had just gotten a flat tire after dropping her toddler off at daycare. She decided to treat herself to a lottery ticket, which she does on occasion.

“I thought, ‘Am I seeing this right?’ Then I just started to cry,” Dudley said of realizing she won $1 million.

Dudley said she hopes to buy a new car and then invest the rest of the winnings.

“It’s great to see a hardworking mom who juggles so much have some luck come her way,” Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said. “We’re grateful that Beth chose to spend some of her extra cash on Pennsylvania Lottery tickets. As many of our players know, every ticket sold helps the Lottery generate funding for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians. We’re very proud of the fact that our Lottery remains the only state Lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents.”

Crabtree Gas & Go will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

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