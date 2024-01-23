Museum of Illusions announces Valentine’s Day deal, teacher discounts

PITTSBURGH — The Museum of Illusions on Pittsburgh’s North Shore is offering buy-one-get-one-free adult entries on Valentine’s Day.

The deal is only being offered on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

“Pittsburgh has been our most enthusiastic opening yet, and we want to share the love right back,” Museum of Illusions Director of Sales and Marketing Stacy Stec said. “We have a lot more up our sleeves in the coming months, too – from special event experiences to fun partnerships. Stay tuned!”

In addition to the Valentine’s Day discount, teachers can access the museum for free each Tuesday. All teachers must present their educator ID and email address.

Click here for more information on ticket purchases.

