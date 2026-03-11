‘Museum Week’ proclaimed in Pittsburgh as local museums rank among nation’s best

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh officials recognized several local museums for being ranked among the best in the country.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 4 Pittsburgh museums featured on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists

The Heinz History Center and Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh were ranked No. 1 in their respective categories in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Among the best science museums were the Kamin Science Center (third) and Moonshot Museum (ninth).

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center ranked tenth in the free museum category.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor proclaimed “Museum Week” to mark the occasion.

“The museums are part of our culture,” O’Connor said. “They’re part of Pittsburgh, and we want ... to amplify the opportunities our residents have at these museums.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group