Mutt Strut returns to Pittsburgh’s North Shore, raises money to give veterans service dogs

The eighth annual Mutt Strut event returned to Pittsburgh’s North Shore on Saturday.

Pet lovers and their dogs walked along Riverfront Park for a good cause, to raise money for Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, an organization that gifts service dogs to veterans.

“Pittsburgh and western PA, that’s what they’re made of. They love giving back to their community and the people who need them the most,” Carol Borden, the organization’s founder, said.

To date, the organization has given 430 service dogs to veterans.

