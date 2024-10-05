High school football player from Beaver County collapses during game, flown to hospital

A high school football player from Beaver County collapsed during a game Friday evening.

A Lawrence County 911 dispatcher confirms to Channel 11 that a player collapsed on the sidelines during a game between the Shenango Wildcats and Rochester Rams. The player was flown to an area hospital, according to Beaver County Radio. There’s no word on his condition.

Channel 11 has learned the injured player is a student at Rochester Area School District. Superintendent Jane Bovalino says the community is praying for him.

“The Rochester Area School District, including families, students and staff send their thoughts and prayers to the student, his family, our coaches and team, along with the Rochester school community,” Bovalino said in a statement.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group