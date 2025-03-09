Myles Garrett stuns, re-signs with Browns in record-setting deal

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Cleveland Browns and star edge rusher Myles Garrett have put aside their difference, agreeing on a contract extension to make Garrett the highest paid non-quarterback in the history of the NFL, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The deal puts Garrett under contract in Cleveland through 2030 and includes a no-trade clause and $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

Garrett shocked by requesting a trade from Cleveland early last month, releasing a statement that took a shot at the only team that he has called home in his NFL career.

