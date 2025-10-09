Mystery solved: Here’s who’s behind the thousands of rubber ducks that appeared in Canonsburg

CANONSBURG, Pa. — The mystery of the thousands of rubber ducks that appeared in Canonsburg over the past two weeks is now officially solved.

We now know who is behind the serial ducking: Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop.

Over the past two weeks, the candy shop placed 2,000 small ducks around Canonsburg on Sept. 29, followed by 2,000 medium ducks on Oct. 2 and 600 large ducks on Oct. 6.

On Thursday, the shop brought a “grand finale” with ten 14-foot-tall ducks on the rooftops of other downtown businesses.

“We love a good surprise - and we love Canonsburg,” said Christopher J. Beers, owner of Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop. “The ducks are our fun, lighthearted way to spark smiles, bring people downtown, and remind everyone that shopping and spending time in the heart of Canonsburg is the place to be.”

The business encourages visitors to stop by and take photos with the large ducks and support local shops and restaurants.

