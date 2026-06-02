NAIOP Pittsburgh honors region’s best developments at 33rd annual awards banquet

PITTSBURGH — NAIOP Pittsburgh celebrated the region’s best new developments of the past year on Thursday with its 33rd Annual Awards Banquet held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The group honored several projects and two individuals.

Michael Morris of the Sampson Morris Group was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dan Puntil of Colliers Pittsburgh was inducted into NAIOP’s Hall of Fame.

The two development professionals were joined by a number of other projects that were celebrated by more than 1,000 people active in the region’s commercial real estate industry.

Click here for a full list of award winners from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

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