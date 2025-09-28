Narduzzi sticks by QB Eli Holstein as Pitt starter after benching

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSPORTSNOW.com.

A promising start from quarterback Eli Holstein and Pitt football turned sour Saturday afternoon as the Panthers’ second-year starter finished the day on the bench in a loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

Holstein completed 12-of-20 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns in the first half that began with a much-improved start compared to two weeks ago against West Virginia.

The second half was a different story for Holstein, however. The redshirt sophomore completed just two passes on six attempts, while throwing a pair of interceptions, including his third red zone interception of the season. The two picks brings his total to five on the season in four games.

Following the second interception in the fourth quarter, Pitt replaced Holstein and trotted out transfer senior Cole Gonzales at quarterback. When asked what the benching of Holstein does for the quarterback position moving forward, head coach Pat Narduzzi stuck by Holstein.

“We’ll go into next week; I still say Eli’s our starting quarterback and it’s what it is,” he said. “Throw two picks in the second half, it’s tough.”

