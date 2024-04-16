Local

Nate Smith to perform in Pittsburgh in November

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Nate Smith NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nate Smith performs onstage at the New Faces of Country Music Dinner during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 15, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A country artist who rose to fame after turning to music to comfort himself after a tragedy is coming to Pittsburgh.

Nate Smith is bringing his Through The Smoke Tour to Stage AE on Nov. 2.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday. Presale tickets are available on Thursday with the code NATESMITH24.

Smith’s rise in the country music scene came when he turned to music after he lost everything when a fire tore through his Paradise, Ca. home in 2018. He wrote songs to cope and bring comfort to himself and others, including his biggest hit “Wildfire.”

