Nate Smith to perform in Pittsburgh in November

PITTSBURGH — A country artist who rose to fame after turning to music to comfort himself after a tragedy is coming to Pittsburgh.

Nate Smith is bringing his Through The Smoke Tour to Stage AE on Nov. 2.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday. Presale tickets are available on Thursday with the code NATESMITH24.

Smith’s rise in the country music scene came when he turned to music after he lost everything when a fire tore through his Paradise, Ca. home in 2018. He wrote songs to cope and bring comfort to himself and others, including his biggest hit “Wildfire.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group