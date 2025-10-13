National Aviary holds early celebration for its sloth’s Halloween ‘boo day’

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary held a special celebration on Monday morning.

The aviary’s Linnaeus’s Two-toed Sloth, Valentino, was born on Halloween. But since the facility is closed on that day, the aviary celebrated his 10th “boo day” early.

Guests packed into the aviary’s theater to join in on the celebration, listening to a special expert talk and writing birthday wishes on a giant birthday card.

Valentino later added his “signature” to the same card.

National Aviary Sloth Birthday

