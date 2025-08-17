National Aviary launching fall theme, offering whimsical encounters with feathered friends

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary is launching its fall seasonal theme, ‘Forests Presented by Peoples,’ starting Sept. 3 and offering visitors an immersive experience with a diverse array of feathered friends.

Aviary officials say their fall season will feature autumnal décor, daily activities, expert talks and special programming designed to transport guests into lush habitats inspired by mythical forests and tropical rainforests.

Visitors can engage with bird species that evoke fairy tale imagery, such as Dillon the Martial Eagle, reminiscent of the Hippogriff from Roman-Greek folklore. This Fantastical Eagle Meet and Greet occurs daily in the Helen M. Schmidt FliteZone Theater.

The Whimsical Wetlands habitat offers talks on birds with fanciful features, including American Flamingoes and Raggiana Bird-of-Paradise.

Families can enjoy interactive play spaces like ‘Fairytale Manor’ and ‘Forest Floor Sensory Table,’ along with morning programs featuring story times and sensory-friendly performances.

Upcoming special events include International African Penguin Awareness Day and Owl-O-Ween, celebrating birds that soar through the night.

The National Aviary is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Tuesdays after Sept. 1.

For more information on events and programming, you can visit www.aviary.org.

