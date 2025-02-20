National Aviary welcomes 10 new animal ambassadors

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary is welcoming 10 animal ambassadors into its family.

The animals are moving to the aviary from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, which recently concluded it’s animal ambassador program after a 10-year run. The aviary says they’re a natural fit to care for many of the ambassadors.

“We are beyond thrilled for this recent partnership with the Carnegie Museum and are honored to give 10 of their beloved Animal Ambassadors a home with our flock!” said Cathy Schlott. “We are committed to providing them with the utmost care and are excited for the additional educational opportunities they will allow us to offer to guests.”

Seven species are joining the aviary, including striped skunks, four-toed hedgehogs, a central Asian tortoise and an African pied crow.

National Aviary officials say guests should stay tuned to their social media for individual introductions to the animal ambassadors.

