National College Decision Day delayed by many colleges, universities due to issue with FAFSA form

By WPXI.com News Staff

National College Decision Day is the deadline most schools set to decide on a college. But many colleges have pushed that deadline back two weeks.

That’s because award letters have been significantly delayed as the Department of Education continues work to resolve ongoing issues with the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, form.

For many students, the college they choose depends on the amount of financial aid offered to them, as well as grants, scholarships and student loans.

