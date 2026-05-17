National Pike Steam, Gas & Horse Association to host 2 shows in 2026

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — The National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association will host two shows in 2026 at its grounds located at 222 Spring Rd. in Brownsville, Pa. The first event is scheduled for May 16-17, followed by a second show from Aug. 7-9.

These annual events feature displays of antique tractors, trucks, cars, engines and construction equipment, along with live entertainment and various vendors.

The association, founded in 1980, has grown significantly from its humble beginnings of five acres. Today, it spans more than 100 acres and boasts 600 members who volunteer their time and expertise.

The organization is dedicated to creating a family-friendly event each year, showcasing historical machinery and offering a range of attractions for visitors.

The National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association was established by five men: Bob Livingston, Dean Red, Linsey Gillis, Thomas Weaver and Ed Neal. These individuals donated five acres of land to start the show grounds.

Red contributed by using his dozer to construct a road into the newly established show area. Gillis, equipped with a sawmill and other machinery, provided pieces for both displays and demonstrations.

Weaver’s shingle mill and several tractors were also put on display for visitors to see. Neal took on the responsibility of organizing the entertainment for the show’s attendees.

In addition to the historical equipment, the event grounds include food booths, craft vendors and a flea market.

Admission to the show costs $7.00 per person. Children under 12 years old receive free entry. Seniors can attend on Friday for a reduced price of $5.00.

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