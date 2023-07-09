Local

National Senior Games kick off in Pittsburgh with torch run

National Senior Games kick off in Pittsburgh with torch run The National Senior Games officially kicked off in Pittsburgh Saturday night with a flame arrival ceremony. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — The National Senior Games officially kicked off in Pittsburgh Saturday night with a flame arrival ceremony.

Six different senior athletes went on a torch run as part of the ceremony.

95-year-old Pittsburgh native Jack Eckenrode, a cyclist and track runner, lit the cauldron.

“My favorite part of the games is being competitive and trying to get a gold medal,” said Eckenrode.

Senator Jay Costa, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Mayor Ed Gainey all gave remarks and former Pittsburgh Pirate Steve Blass gave the keynote address.

The torch run began at the Willie Stargell statue at PNC Park.

Thousands of senior athletes have come to Pittsburgh to participate in the games. Competitions will run over until July 18.

