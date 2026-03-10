Near-record highs on Tuesday ahead of strong storms on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — The warmth continues today; highs will be in the low 70s with more clouds and a few spotty showers, nearing a record set in 1879.

Several rounds of storms are possible on Wednesday, from early morning through late night; severe weather is likely.

Primary threats include damaging winds and heavy rain, with hail and isolated tornadoes possible. Make sure to have a way to receive alerts and stay weather-aware.

Cooler air returns on Thursday morning following the front, with the chance of a few snow showers in the area. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s, which is near average for this time of year, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

