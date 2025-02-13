Power outages lead to 2-hour delay at Sto-Rox School District

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly 2,000 customers were without power in Stowe Township due to an equipment failure, according to Duquesne Light.

Sto-Rox School District is operated on a 2-hour delay due to the outage.

Our photographer saw road crews putting up temporary stop signs at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Dohram Street because of the traffic lights being out.

Duquesne Light said that the estimated time of restoration is between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

According to the Duquesne Light Outage website, those outages have since been fixed.

