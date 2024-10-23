Nearly 300 duplicate ballots incorrectly sent to Erie voters after vendor’s addressing system fails

ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly 300 duplicate ballots were incorrectly sent to voters in Erie.

According to a news release from the Erie County Board of Elections, out of the 38,000 requested mail ballots, 296 duplicates were sent to voters.

The board became aware of the issue on Friday, Oct. 18.

The news release says the board worked to identify the source of the error and found that vendor Election IQ’s addressing system temporarily failed.

The board said it would communicate with voters who received duplicate ballots and ensure they do not vote twice.

“The board has internal mechanisms in place to further ensure this does not occur. The board is committed to the integrity of the upcoming General Election and is confident that it has taken all steps necessary so that these duplicate ballots will not affect the outcome of the election in any way,” the release reads.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group