Nearly 60K pounds of food left over from Pittsburgh’s NFL Draft will be delivered to people in need

PITTSBURGH — Nearly 60,000 pounds of food left over from the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh last week will be delivered to people in need.

412 Food Rescue is working with event organizers to collect extra food from Acrisure Stadium.

Volunteers then deliver it to other nonprofits.

It’s part of the NFL’s sustainability plan to help redirect surplus to people who need it.

“We picked up 24 pallets from Acrisure Stadium, and we have five to 10 more coming. So it’s been huge for us, and the NFL has been fantastic in making sure that food doesn’t go to waste,” said Keith Devries, operations product manager for 412 Food Rescue.

412 Food Rescue also received calls from businesses around the draft footprint hoping to send out fresh food to those in need.

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