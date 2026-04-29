Vehicle rolls over on Route 28 in Allegheny County

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle rolled over on Route 28 in Allegheny County on Wednesday.

The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes, near the Harmarville exit in Harmar Township, according to the Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Co.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle on its side, just over the line into O’Hara Township.

Officials say the occupants were able to get out safely.

“Please remember to slow down in poor weather conditions and when emergency crews are operating on the highway,” the fire company said in a social media post. “Always pull to the right for sirens and lights!”

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